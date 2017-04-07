Coachella 2017 Artist Spotlight: Future

by Tamara Hill

Future also known as Future Hendrix and so much more is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer born and raised in Atlanta Georgia. Future is a versatile rapper that can rap on any track! He’s collaborated with a variety of artists from Ariana Grande, Drake, The Weeknd and even Maroon 5.

The Low Life hit maker is no rookie to the game. This year he released not one but two studio albums ‘Future’ and ‘Hndrxx’. Both albums went to number one on the charts which made Hendrix the first artist to debut two albums at number one at the same damn time on the Billboard 200 album charts.

Make sure you take your Mask Off because Future will be hitting the Coachella stage on April 15 and 22.

