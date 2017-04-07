Coachella 2017 Artist Spotlight: Kendrick Lamar

by Tamara Hill

Kendrick Lamar is a platinum selling, Grammy nominated American Hip Hop recording artist from Compton California.

The Compton native has inspired millions in his community which gave him the honor to receive the Key to Compton.

K-Dot is known for his storytelling and how he creates compelling concepts with his music. Kendrick is a rare breed because he’s an artist that thinks outside the box and looks at the bigger picture of what’s going on in the world.

Lamar has collaborated with a plethora of artist from Drake, to Sia and even Taylor Swift. Kendrick is keeping busy that’s for sure, he just released new music “Humble” and he’s also gearing up to release an album on April 14. So make sure you ‘Sit Down and Be Humble’ because Kendrick will be hitting the Coachella stage April 16 and 23.

Want to see Kendrick Lamar perform at Coachella Weekend 2?

You can also WATCH THE LIVE STREAM HERE