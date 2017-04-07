Coachella 2017 Artist Spotlight: Lorde

by Elena Kimball

Every generation has a few musicians that history remembers as the influencers and the voices of their generation.

Lorde earned that distinction when Time Magazine put her on their 2013 list of the most influential teenagers in the world right after she released her debut album ‘Pure Heroine.’

Since then, she’s earned two GRAMMYs and performed at every Lollapalooza on the planet. She made her Coachella debut in 2014 and was a surprise guest during Disclosure’s set last year.

After taking a year away from the spotlight, Lorde is reemerging to the festival scene. As a member of Taylor Swift’s squad with an album set to drop June 16th, anything could happen.

Don’t miss her set – Lorde is performing Sunday, April 16 & 23.

