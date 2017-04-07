Coachella 2017 Artist Spotlight: Martin Garrix

by Elena Kimball

Martin Garrix is an international, award-winning DJ all the way from Amsterdam. He blasted on the scene with ‘Animals’ in 2013 and last year he was named the #1 DJ in the world.

He’s got some bangin collabs under his belt like ‘Don’t Look Down’ featuring Usher, ‘In The Name of Love’ with Bebe Rexha and ‘Scared To Be Lonely’ featuring Dua Lipa AND he’s spent a ton of time touring with Justin Bieber in Australia so the surprise guest potential is real!

This isn’t Martin Garrix’s first run at Coachella, though. He told 97.1 AMP Radio’s McCabe that this year, he plans to spend time running around the grounds and getting inspired by the atmosphere and other performers.

Don’t miss his set – he’s performing Saturday, April 15 & 22.

Want to see Martin Garrix perform at Coachella Weekend 2?

You can also WATCH THE LIVE STREAM HERE