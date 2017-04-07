Coachella 2017 Artist Spotlight: Tove Lo

by Crystal Zahler

Swedish singer and songwriter, Tove Lo has had that stage name ever since she was 3 years old and we wouldn’t have it any other way.

Nominated for a Grammy and winner of the YouTube Music Award, Tove Lo blew everyone away back in 2014 with her debut studio album, ‘Queen of the Clouds.’

She had 2 hits off the album, “Habits (Stay High)” in 2014 and “Talking Body” in 2015.

Now even appearing on big time soundtracks like Fifty Shades Darker with her song “Lies in the Dark,” she’s made her edgy mark on the music world!

Her latest album release of ‘Lady Wood released’ in 2016 turned out her next hit “Cool Girl” which is the best way any of us can really describe her.

97.1 AMP Radio’s Booker even had the opportunity for an impromptu interview with her as she popped in to say “Hi” one day.

She is definitely a must see performer at Coachella!

Catch the Cool Girl on April 16th and 23rd.

Want to see Tove Lo perform at Coachella Weekend 2?

You can also WATCH THE LIVE STREAM HERE