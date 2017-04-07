WATCH CLEAN BANDIT IN THE SOCAL HONDA SOUND STAGE AT AMP RADIO

Coachella 2017 Artist Spotlight: Travis Scott

April 7, 2017 11:21 AM

by Tamara Hill

Travis Scott is a hip hop recording artist from Houston Texas. You may have heard him featured on songs with Drake, Rihanna, and Migos just to name a few. Scott has a lot on his plate from performing at All-Star weekend in New Orleans to going on his  ‘Birds Eye View’ tour that started early March.

Scott is currently working on his third studio album ‘AstroWorld’ which is named after a theme park in his hometown. Scott has more to celebrate he was recently certified platinum with song “Goosebumps” featuring Kendrick Lamar.

But with all this success and busy schedule the Goosebumps maker will be performing at Coachella on April 14 and 21.

