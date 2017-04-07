Coachella Artist Spotlight: Lady Gaga

by Elena Kimball

Lady Gaga has been breaking the mold and setting records long before becoming a pop music icon.

Back when she was known as Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, she became the youngest person admitted into NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts. In a true display of her independent spirit and belief in herself and her art, she dropped out of the prestigious university and became Lady Gaga while performing in avant garde clubs on New York’s Lower East Side.

After Gaga released her debut album The Fame in 2008, there was no looking back. She’s released four more albums, earned 15 Top 10 hits and countless awards (including six GRAMMYs and an Emmy), and has toured the world four times with a fifth trip around the globe on the way.

971 AMP Radio have been fans since Day 1.

In 2011, she performed ‘You & I’ from ‘Born This Way’.

And in 2016, she performed ‘Perfect Illusion’ live on air with Carson Daly.

From intimate dive bars around the US to killing in front of the whole world live at the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show, Gaga has proved she can deliver on any stage.

Lady Gaga’s Coachella performance is guaranteed to be more than just another festival set. With SXSW, Glastonbury, and Lollapalooza already under her belt and her dedication to fusing Pop Art and Pop Music on stage, Lady Gaga will surely prove she was born to slay.

Don’t miss Gaga – She’s performing Saturday April 15 & 22.

Want to see Lady Gaga perform at Coachella Weekend 2?

You can also WATCH THE LIVE STREAM HERE