The BAE Show Artist Spotlight: PartyNextDoor

By Desiree Bibayan

Born Jahrom Brathwaite, PartyNextDoor has got more talent then you might know. The Canadian rising star is a quintuple threat as he writes, produces, engineers, performs, and sings. It all started out growing up around Boyz II Men, Blackstreet, and 112. Party started singing in his mom’s church choir and by high school, he had taught himself how to make beats in his bedroom. Now, at 23, he’s got writing credit for Rihanna’s “Work” and “Sex With Me” which have dominated charts. PND is singed to Drake’s OVO and he’s worked with big time artist which now includes former One Direction star, Zayn. Together they teamed up to make a dreamy Caribbean inspired track that is hard not to put on repeat.