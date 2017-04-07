Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Aaron Rodgers And Olivia Munn Call It Quits

Aaron Rodger and Olivia Munn were sparking wedding rumors at the beginning of the year, but now their three year romance has come to an end.

Although it’s uncertain exactly what caused the break up, Aaron Rodger’s family has been very outspoken about their disapproval of Olivia. The relationship even damaged Aaron’s relationship with his brother.

Despite the bad blood between Olivia Munn and the Rodgers’ family, Aaron and Olivia have ended their relationship on good terms. A source close to the couple said, “They remain close friends and wish nothing but the best for each other moving forward.”

Perez also talked about…celebrity roasting legend Don Rickles passed away at age 90, Shia LaBeouf got kicked out of a bowling alley in the Valley, Rick Ross will be on probation for assault and kidnapping charges, Empire’s Morocco Omari was charged with domestic battery, Gwyneth Paltrow wants people walk around barefoot for ‘Earthing Therapy’, Verne Troyer is back in rehab for alcohol addiction, the Will & Grace reboot will be 12 episodes long, Richard Simmons is releasing new merchandise, Harry Styles released his debut single ‘Sign Of The Times’, Debbie Reynold’s son is continuing is mom’s legacy of preserving Hollywood memorabilia, and Perez talked to Mel C and Mel B.

For all the details, get the full stories from the links below

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles