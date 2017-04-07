Shakira 'Me Enamoré', shakira new song, shakira postcard, shakira new song posted, shakira in love

WATCH CLEAN BANDIT IN THE SOCAL HONDA SOUND STAGE AT AMP RADIO

Shakira Releases New Single ‘Me Enamoré’

April 7, 2017 7:44 AM
Filed Under: Shakira

By Robyn Collins

Colombian superstar Shakira dropped a new single Friday (April 7) titled “Me enamoré (I Fell in Love).” The singer posted about the track on social media just a few hours before and sent a personalized postcard to a few lucky fans.

“Very happy to share with all of you my new single ‘Me enamoré.’ This song narrates a moment in my life when I was so in love that I was literally climbing trees,” the artist writes in the card with a photo of her hugging a tree.

Related: Shakira & Carlos Vives Face Plagiarism Complaint Over ‘La Bicicleta’

“Let me know when you guys receive the postcard by posting a selfie with the hashtag #MeEnamoré. I really want to see all of you again. Thank you for your love and support, I have the best fans ever. Love you guys.”

The upbeat song celebrates falling in love with lyrics like: “I never thought it would be like this, I didn’t think you’d fall for me … With you, I’d have 10 kids, but let’s start with a pair.”

This song follows Shakira’s recent hit collaborations, including Latin Grammy-winning song “La bicicleta” with Carlos Vives, “Chantaje” with Maluma and Prince Royce’s latest chart-topping bachata tune “Deja Vu.”

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From New Music, Music News, Concerts, Gossip - 97.1 AMP RADIO

Mornings with Carson Daly
Interviews
97.1 Seconds With

Listen Live