The BAE Show: This Is What You’re Doing Tonight 4/7-4/9

All the freaky, fun, and wild things happening this weekend in Los Angeles. Don’t miss out on these hand selected shows, events, and parties that you ACTUALLY want to do this weekend!

FRIDAY APRIL 7th

A CLUB CALLED RHONDA

In Silver Lake

A fabulously weird dance party is happening at Los Globos tonight and you can dance the week away with DJ sets by LA’s up and coming.

Tickets & Info Here

UNLIMITED RIDES ON SANTA MONICA PIER

In Santa Monica

Summer is on it’s way and soon the Santa Monica Pier will be swarmed with tourists, but before then, get your unlimited ride wristband and soak up the beauotful views and pretty cool solar powered Ferris wheel.

Tickets & Info Here

SATURDAY APRIL 8th

CORGI BEACH DAY

In Huntington Beach

Love Corgis and the beach? Obviously! There’s a costume contest, limbo, kissing booth, and did we mention all the Corgis? Not to mention it’s free!

Info Here

FEMFEST

In University Park

USC’s annual feminist music festival is here and is free! The lineup includes a killer all girl line up with tasty food and open to everyone.

Info Here

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS

In Hollywood

Do something different, see the most award winning Broadway musical of the year at Pantages Theatre.

Tickets & Info Here

SUNDAY APRIL 9th

COACHELLA PREGAME PARTY

In Echo Park

Live art, bands, and 20 + local vendors to find your Coachella wardrobe. Start off the festival season right with Tarot Readings and maybe even a $10 tattoo, all happening at Bootleg Theater.

Tickets & info Here

SOL DOWN

In DTLA

At the beautiful Ace Hotel, you can chill out to local DJs spinning soul, r&b, funk, and all the out door hanging out vibes you look for on a Sunday night

Info Here