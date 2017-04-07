The BAE Show: This Is What You’re Doing Tonight 4/7-4/9

All the freaky, fun, and wild things happening this weekend in Los Angeles. Don’t miss out on these hand selected shows, events, and parties that you ACTUALLY want to do this weekend!
FRIDAY APRIL 7th
A CLUB CALLED RHONDA
In Silver Lake
A fabulously weird dance party is happening at Los Globos tonight and you can dance the week away with DJ sets by LA’s up and coming.
Tickets & Info Here
UNLIMITED RIDES ON SANTA MONICA PIER
In Santa Monica
Summer is on it’s way and soon the Santa Monica Pier will be swarmed with tourists, but before then, get your unlimited ride wristband and soak up the beauotful views and pretty cool solar powered Ferris wheel.
Tickets & Info Here
SATURDAY APRIL 8th
CORGI BEACH DAY
In Huntington Beach
Love Corgis and the beach? Obviously! There’s a costume contest, limbo, kissing booth, and did we mention all the Corgis? Not to mention it’s free!
Info Here
FEMFEST
In University Park
USC’s annual feminist music festival is here and is free! The lineup includes a killer all girl line up with tasty food and open to everyone.
Info Here
AN AMERICAN IN PARIS
In Hollywood
Do something different, see the most award winning Broadway musical of the year at Pantages Theatre.
Tickets & Info Here
SUNDAY APRIL 9th
COACHELLA PREGAME PARTY
In Echo Park
Live art, bands, and 20 + local vendors to find your Coachella wardrobe. Start off the festival season right with Tarot Readings and maybe even a $10 tattoo, all happening at Bootleg Theater.
Tickets & info Here
SOL DOWN
In DTLA
At the beautiful Ace Hotel, you can chill out to local DJs spinning soul, r&b, funk, and all the out door hanging out vibes you look for on a Sunday night
Info Here