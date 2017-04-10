Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Kylie Jenner Went To Prom With A Guy Who Got Rejected

April 10, 2017 10:44 AM By Perez Hilton's Daily Update
Getting turned down by your first choice prom date sucks. Kylie Jenner stepping in is awesome.

That’s what happened to a guy in Sacramento who got turned down by another girl at school.

Camera crews were on hand to capture the whole senior class losing it when Kylie walked in with her date, so maybe the moment will turn up on an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians or Kylie’s upcoming spin off series!

Perez also talked about…Janet Jackson is getting divorced, Mel B wants sole custody of her kids and a permanent restraining order against Stephen Belafonte, FOX News is investigating sexual harassment claims against Bill O’Reilly, Ricky Martin is joining the cast of American Crime Story, Carrie Fisher will appear in the next two Star Wars movies, Bradley Cooper and his girlfriend had a baby, Mariah Carey broke up with her boyfriend, Ryan Phillippe says he is NOT dating Katy Perry, Tomi Lahren is suing Glenn Beck for wrongful termination, Omarosa got married, Jersey Shore’s Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino is facing various tax-related charges, Kanye dropped his jewelry line and the cheapest piece is $1,500, Jay-Z pulled his music from Spotify, and Danny Masterson’s wife Bijou Phillips is recovering from a kidney transplant.

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles

