Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Kylie Jenner Went To Prom With A Guy Who Got Rejected

Getting turned down by your first choice prom date sucks. Kylie Jenner stepping in is awesome.

That’s what happened to a guy in Sacramento who got turned down by another girl at school.

Camera crews were on hand to capture the whole senior class losing it when Kylie walked in with her date, so maybe the moment will turn up on an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians or Kylie’s upcoming spin off series!

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles