Spotify Choked on Harry Styles’ Big Day

By Hayden Wright

Harry Styles fans waited more than a year to hear his first solo material post-One Direction, and his army of followers seem thrilled with “Sign of the Times.” However, some listeners encountered a technical hiccup when they tried to stream the song on Spotify last Friday (April 7). Instead of pressing play and hearing beautiful new music from the One Directioner with the good hair, they received an error notice.

One fan wrote that she felt “personally victimized” by the glitch. Perhaps it’s just a sign of the times.

Related: Harry Styles Explains Why He Recorded His Solo Album in Jamaica

“Sign of the Times” was featured as part of Spotify’s New Music Friday playlist but seemed to drop from the service — prompting angry tweets from his fans. By Saturday morning the song was back online for all users, but Billboard notes that it’s hard to find — it wasn’t featured on Styles’ artist page and required some intrepid searching to locate. Deleting and re-downloading the app appears to fix the bug, and Billboard notes that Spotify is aware of the error.