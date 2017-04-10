White Chocolate M&Ms Could Be Here To Stay

April 10, 2017 2:56 PM

by Camber Whitford

STOP WHAT YOU’RE DOING!!! White chocolate M&M’s might become a permanent thing!

The Instagram account with all the best junk food news, CandyHunting, posted a picture claiming that these springtime limited-edition releases will soon become a year round treat.

“In addition to the Twix Dark bars, White Chocolate M&M’s will also be out as a non-seasonal item soon!”

Known for posting incoming junk food news before anyone else, CandyHunting is the first to claim white chocolate M&M’s making a permanent spot in the M&M family.

While M&M’s parent company, Mars, has yet to confirm, let’s just keep our fingers crossed that white chocolate M&M’s will be here to stay!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From New Music, Music News, Concerts, Gossip - 97.1 AMP RADIO

Mornings with Carson Daly
Interviews
97.1 Seconds With

Listen Live