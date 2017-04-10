Win Tickets to Universal Studios Hollywood All Week on AMP Radio

April 10, 2017 9:51 AM

AMP

This week AMP Radio is hooking you up with tickets to Universal Studios Hollywood! 

To win, listen during the hours listed below. When you hear the cue to call, give us a shout at 877-971-HITS(4497) and if you’re the correct caller, you win!

Monday               7a, 9a, 11a, 1p, 3p, 5p, 7p, 9p, 11p

Tuesday               8a, 10a, 12p, 2p, 4p, 5p, 6p, 8p, 10p

Wednesday        7a, 9a, 11a, 1p, 3p, 5p, 7p, 9p, 11p

Thursday             7a, 8a, 10a, 12p, 2p, 4p, 6p, 8p, 10p

Friday                    8a, 9a, 10a, 11a, 1p, 2p, 3p, 4p

You can also ENTER TO WIN HERE.

Universal Studios HollywoodTM brings you the California Neighbor Pass. For the neighborly price of $129 online, you get over 175 days in the park. So swing by and share some laughs with your neighbors.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From New Music, Music News, Concerts, Gossip - 97.1 AMP RADIO

Mornings with Carson Daly
Interviews
97.1 Seconds With

Listen Live