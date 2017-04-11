Best Online Boutiques to Get Coachella Ready

April 11, 2017 3:31 PM

by Tiphanie Hayward

Coachella is right around the corner! Something almost just as important as the performers is what you’re going to wear. Festival season has its own style and Fashion HotBox lists the best online boutiques for those who need an outfit on a budget.

  1. Showpo (10% of with Discount Code HOTPONY10)
  2. Beginning Boutique (10% of with Discount Code HOTBOX10)
  3. Mura (10% with Discount Code FASHIONHOTBOX)
  4. BooHoo (70% with Discount Code YES20)
  5. Bloomies (10% with Discount when you sign up for Emails)
  6. Toby (50% When you apply with the pop up)

Click here for the rest of the list!

 

