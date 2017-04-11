Coachella Tiny Print Bands: Honey Dijon & Tacocat

By Sarah Carroll

Coachella is sold out and if you were one of the lucky few who managed to score some tickets, then you’re in for quite a show.

We are beyond excited to see Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, and Lorde, but us morning show folk also have a soft spot for some of the lesser-known bands making the bill.

They may be listed in teeny-tiny print, but there’s some amazing talent on this year’s line-up. Earlier this morning, Carson and Producer Angie took some time to shout out a couple of their favorites.

Producer Angie – Honey Dijon

This EDM DJ takes the stage on Saturday, April 15 and April 22.

She was born and raised in Angie’s hometown of Chicago, but now spends her time going back and forth between New York City and Berlin.

If you’re looking to dance your face off, Honey Dijon’s set is a great place to start. Her New York sound with a European influence makes us want to strut down a catwalk.

Carson Daly – Tacocat

Maybe punk rock is more your style? You gotta check out this quartet from Seattle.

The band formed back in 2007 and has released three albums so far.

“They’re a ton of fun and I heard their live show is awesome,” Carson said.

You can see Tacocat live for yourself on Friday, April 14 and April 21.

