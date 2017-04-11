Made In LA: The Loop Handcrafted Churros

April 11, 2017 10:32 AM
Filed Under: churro, Made In LA, The Loop

By Sarah Carroll

Churros and ice cream for breakfast?! Yup, that’s how we roll at 97.1 AMP Radio.

Not too long ago, we heard about a restaurant not too far from here serving up rainbow churros. We repeat: RAINBOW. CHURROS.

Related: Rainbow Churros Will Blow Your Mind

The Loop, located at 9729 Bolsa Avenue in Westminster, CA, has gone viral for Insta-friendly desserts and it’s not hard to see why.

There are so many options to choose from: dulce de leche, Nutella, Strawberry-flavored churros, for starters. You can get them glazed and dipped inside a cup of soft serve ice cream too! And don’t forget about the toppings — Oreos, Fruity Pebbles, peanut butter cups, caramel popcorn, and sprinkles are just the tip of the iceberg.

Earlier this morning, The Loop stopped by to share the goods with us. Take a listen!

Honestly, what are you waiting for? Click HERE to learn more about The Loop!

Follow AMP Radio on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

More from Carson Daly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From New Music, Music News, Concerts, Gossip - 97.1 AMP RADIO

Mornings with Carson Daly
Interviews
97.1 Seconds With

Listen Live