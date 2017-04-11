Made In LA: The Loop Handcrafted Churros

By Sarah Carroll
Churros and ice cream for breakfast?! Yup, that’s how we roll at 97.1 AMP Radio.
Not too long ago, we heard about a restaurant not too far from here serving up rainbow churros. We repeat: RAINBOW. CHURROS.
Related: Rainbow Churros Will Blow Your Mind
The Loop, located at 9729 Bolsa Avenue in Westminster, CA, has gone viral for Insta-friendly desserts and it’s not hard to see why.
Oops… We did it again! 🤗 Our Crystal Rainbow Churro is one of the most talked about new foods on the Internet rn 🌈➰ Thanks @popsugar @cosmopolitan @1027kiisfm @iamlettyb @bustle @refinery29! 🙏 Hurry in to try it! They're available for only a limited time. #theloopchurros #stayintheloop 📷: @paulsfoodhaul
There are so many options to choose from: dulce de leche, Nutella, Strawberry-flavored churros, for starters. You can get them glazed and dipped inside a cup of soft serve ice cream too! And don’t forget about the toppings — Oreos, Fruity Pebbles, peanut butter cups, caramel popcorn, and sprinkles are just the tip of the iceberg.
Earlier this morning, The Loop stopped by to share the goods with us. Take a listen!
Honestly, what are you waiting for? Click HERE to learn more about The Loop!