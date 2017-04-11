Most Popular Slang Word The Year You Were Born

April 11, 2017 9:36 AM
By Sarah Carroll

If you’re over the age of 35, savage, extra, clapback, bae, and lit may sound like gibberish.

But ask the average millennial or Gen Z-er and they’ll tell you it’s basic vocab you need to know!

Dropping slang is not a new concept. Your parents did it, your grandparents did it, and yes, even your great-grandparents were doing it too.

So, what buzzword was the most popular the year you were born? We’re so glad you asked!

Good Housekeeping rounded up a list for for every year from 1926 through 2006.

Some of our favorites included:

  • 1977: “brewski”
  • 1981: “chill pill”
  • 1986: “studmuffin”
  • 1988: “F-bomb”
  • 1995: “as if”
  • 2002: “hella”
  • 2004: “muffin top”

Click HERE to check out the entire list!

