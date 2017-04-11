Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Chrissy Teigen Pays A Girl’s Beauty School Tuition

Chrissy Teigen makes dreams come true!

Mercedes Edney had only raised $300 through crowd sourcing to pay for her beauty school tuition before Chrissy came through with the remaining $5,600.

The North Carolina woman admitted she thought it was a glitch in the system when she saw the donation, and tweeted her thanks to Chrissy Teigen after she realized what happened.

Chrissy responded to her, “I’m really excited for you to live out your passion.”

Perez also talked about…Bradley Cooper and his girlfriend revealed they had a daughter named Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper, Caitlyn Jenner said she had gender reassignment surgery, Kylie’s KUWTK spin-off ‘Life of Kylie’ will debut this summer, Vanderpump Rules’ Jax Taylor is getting his own TV show, David Duchovney and Gillian Anderson will perform as Mulder and Scully in audio dramatizations of the X-Files: Cold Cases, Corey Feldman released another music video, and Michael Buble’s son is still in recovery from cancer but is doing well.

For all the details, get the full stories from the links below

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles