Teen Needs 18 Million Retweets To Win Year’s Supply Of Chicken Nuggets

By Sarah Carroll
Carter Wilkerson is a man in pursuit of a dream…a dream of free chicken nuggets.
The 16-year-old recently hit up Wendy’s on Twitter asking a simple question.
Without skipping a beat, the fast food chain responded with its terms — 18 million!
And just like that, the #NuggsForCarter campaign was born.
So far, he’s racked up more than 2.5 million retweets. Sure, he’s got a long way to go, but we gotta give the guy props.
Ellen DeGeneres’ infamous Oscar selfie is currently the most retweeted tweet of all time with 3.28 million retweets.