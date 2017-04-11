Teen Needs 18 Million Retweets To Win Year’s Supply Of Chicken Nuggets

By Sarah Carroll

Carter Wilkerson is a man in pursuit of a dream…a dream of free chicken nuggets.

The 16-year-old recently hit up Wendy’s on Twitter asking a simple question.

Yo @Wendys how many retweets for a year of free chicken nuggets? — Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) April 6, 2017

Without skipping a beat, the fast food chain responded with its terms — 18 million!

And just like that, the #NuggsForCarter campaign was born.

So far, he’s racked up more than 2.5 million retweets. Sure, he’s got a long way to go, but we gotta give the guy props.

Ellen DeGeneres’ infamous Oscar selfie is currently the most retweeted tweet of all time with 3.28 million retweets.

If only Bradley's arm was longer. Best photo ever. #oscars pic.twitter.com/C9U5NOtGap — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 3, 2014

