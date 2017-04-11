Teen Needs 18 Million Retweets To Win Year’s Supply Of Chicken Nuggets

April 11, 2017 6:49 AM
Filed Under: chicken nuggets, Social Media, tweet, twitter, Wendy's

By Sarah Carroll

Carter Wilkerson is a man in pursuit of a dream…a dream of free chicken nuggets.

The 16-year-old recently hit up Wendy’s on Twitter asking a simple question.

Without skipping a beat, the fast food chain responded with its terms — 18 million!

And just like that, the #NuggsForCarter campaign was born.

So far, he’s racked up more than 2.5 million retweets. Sure, he’s got a long way to go, but we gotta give the guy props.

Ellen DeGeneres’ infamous Oscar selfie is currently the most retweeted tweet of all time with 3.28 million retweets.

