This Week In Sports: Green is Gold

by Brian Bernstein

Golf:

Sergio! Sergio! Sergio! That was the chant on the 18th hole, or should I say the 19th, at Augusta National Sunday evening. After Sergio Garcia and Justin Rose both missed birdie putts on the 18th to win, it was Garcia’s calmness during sudden death play that won him the Masters. Sorry Justin, but roses aren’t green. Garcia withstood a two-stroke deficit after 13, and a career M.O of choking, to claim his first ever Green Jacket and first career majors win in 70 tries.

NBA:

Russell Westbrook has just rewritten the history books. The Oklahoma City Thunder’s star point guard recorded his 42nd triple-doubles; the most by any player in a single season, while snagging 50 points, 16 rebounds, and 10 assists Sunday against the Denver Nuggets. Oh yeah, he also knocked down a buzzer-beating 35-footer to eliminate the Nuggets from the playoffs. Russ is a bad man.

Westbrook’s accomplishment breaks a 56-year record set by Oscar Robinson in 1961-62. He has also become the second player ever, since Robinson, to average a triple-double for a season. MVP! MVP! MVP!

Kevin Durant made his returned Saturday and looked pretty darn good too since injuring his knee in February. If you don’t believe me, then ask Alexis Ajinca who got left in the dust and dunked on. Durant says the knee is strong and he’s only worried about his conditioning.

The NBA season will come to an end on Wednesday before 16 teams will duke it out to claim the title of champion. The eight Western Conference teams are set, and three Eastern teams, Chicago, Miami, and Indiana, battle for the final two spots. With two games remaining, the only importance left is are teams fighting for their final seedings.

NHL:

The Los Angeles Kings played and won their final home game of the season in overtime against the Chicago Blackhawks. Why is this news worthy? Because the Kings sadly said goodbye to long time announcer, and Hall of Famer, Bob Miller. Miller has been the voice of the Kings for decades and is the final domino of LA greatness in the booth to fall since Lakers Chick Hearn and Dodgers Vin Scully. It’s only fitting that his final call was in Anaheim against the Ducks, because if you remember correctly, Miller was the OG voice of the Ducks, The Mighty Ducks, in the Disney movies “The Mighty Ducks” and its sequel “D2: The Mighty Ducks.” You will be missed Bob Miller.

The regular season came to an end Sunday and 16 teams will compete for the right to hoist the coolest trophy in all of sports, Lord Stanley’s Cup, starting Wednesday.

MLB:

The Los Angeles Dodgers (4-3) are not having the start they were hoping for, but after avoiding a sweep from the Rockies in Colorado, they head to the Windy City to take on the defending champs, the Chicago Cubs. Monday’s game, which is on ESPN, is the Cubs home opener and that means they will be raising their championship banner that had eluded them for the previous 108 years. The Dodgers will face the Cubs for three games before returning home for a four game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Angels (5-2) needed 12 batters to complete a seven-run ninth, including Cliff Pennington’s walk-off single to sweep the Seattle Mainers 10-9 Sunday afternoon. The unknown Angels are off to a hot start and sit atop the American League West with a 5-2 record.

NFL: