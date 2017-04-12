Teen Breaks Up With Boyfriend With Savage Spotify Playlist

By Sarah Carroll

Breaking up is hard to do…but 19-year-old Kirsten Titus came up with a particularly brutal way to break the news to her boyfriend.

Instead of telling him in person, she sent 20-year-old Wyatt Hall a Spotify playlist with song titles that spelled out how she really felt!

Here’s how the playlist went…

Do You (Miguel)

Still (Emile Ford & The Checkmates)

Want To (Sugarland)

Kiss Me (Ed Sheeran)

Because (Evan Rachel Wood, Jim Sturgess, and Joe Anderson)

I Am (James Arthur)

Kinda Lovin (Trey Songz)

Someone Else (LANY)

But (K. Cero)

We Can Still Be Friends (Anthony Watson)

The playlist was supposed to be private, but Titus shares her Spotify account with her younger sister and it wasn’t long until little Erika posted the whole thing on Twitter.

So my sister has gone on a couple of dates with a guy named Wyatt but she likes someone else so she made him a Spotify playlist and… pic.twitter.com/kJmgrUBwqb — Erika (@errikkxa) April 4, 2017

“I think the both of us we were starting to feel we were better as friends,” Titus told BuzzFeed. “I thought if I was going to end things with him I wanted to do it in a creative way.”

Thankfully, Wyatt isn’t all that broken up about it and plans to remain friends with Kirsten. “I thought it was kind of funny honestly,” he admitted to BuzzFeed.

But don’t get it twisted — He also curated his own “creative” response on the music streaming service. Shots fired!

@errikkxa I made her one back btw pic.twitter.com/2ekiEAQqz8 — Wyatt Hall (@wyman778) April 5, 2017

Follow AMP Radio on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram