Coachella Tiny Print Bands: Caveman & King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

By Sarah Carroll

After months of hype, Coachella finally begins this Friday.

But before you don your flower crowns and bandanas, it’s time to study up on this year’s lineup.

Sure, we all know Radiohead, Lady Gaga, and Kendrick Lamar will be great, but what about the up-and-coming acts on the bill?

You know, the ones that appear in size 3 font on the Coachella poster!

These “tiny print bands” have some serious talent. Earlier this morning, Carson Daly and Producer Angie featured two acts they’re looking forward to: Caveman & King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard!

Producer Angie: Caveman

Set aside some time on Sunday, April 16 and 23 to watch this indie-rock group at the Empire Polo Club grounds.

The five-man band is based out of Brooklyn and has previously performed at SXSW and Sasquatch Festival.

Carson Daly: King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

It’s official: This is the best band name on the entire Coachella poster.

The Australian psych-rock band takes the stage on Friday, April 14 and April 21.

Turns out they’ve got quite the knack for coming up interesting names. They dropped their most recent album, Flying Microtonal Banana, this past February.

“If I saw this at Coachella,” Carson said. “I swear to you, I would just go right to the beer stand, I would buy fourteen beers, and I would just sit there in front of ‘Rattlesnake’ and just pound beers.”

Follow AMP Radio on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram