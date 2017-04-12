How Did You Accidentally Injure A Family Member?

April 12, 2017 10:39 AM
Filed Under: Family, injury

By Sarah Carroll

Nobody knows you better than your family. They’ve got your back through the good, the bad, and the ugly.

Speaking of ugly…earlier this morning, Carson shared a story about how his sister almost took his eye out with a wooden spoon when they were kids.

It was a pretty brutal injury, but it happens more often than you think!

A bunch of you loyal listeners called in today to explain how you accidentally injured one of your own family members.

What did we learn? Well, dannnnng, some of you are savage AF!

Take a listen:

