Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Gordon Ramsay’s Father In Law Admits To Hacking His Computer

If you’ve watched Hell’s Kitchen, you know you don’t want to get on Gordon Ramsay’s bad side. A little TV show drama didn’t stop his father-in-law from going behind the celebrity chef’s back, though.

Chris Hutcheson admitted to hacking into Chef Ramsay’s computer to find dirt on his celebrity family member. Apparently, two of Chef Ramsay’s brother-in-laws also hacked into the computer. Whether they found what they were looking for remains to be seen, but this isn’t the only time Gordon Ramsay’s been crossed by his inlaws.

In 2010 it was revealed that Hutcheson, who was in charge of the business end of Gordon Ramsay’s restaurant empire, embezzled $1.7 million through his position.

Perez also talked about…David Letterman’s mom passed away, United Airlines stocks plummeted after video of stewards dragging a passenger off the plane went viral, Mel B got a restraining order against her nanny, Alanis Morissette’s manager posted an open letter to Hollywood confessing he’s a gambling addict, Louis Tomlinson will not face charges for attacking paparazzi at LAX, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag are expecting a baby, Paris Jackson is worried that Blanket Jackson is living by himself, Caitlyn Jenner says Rob Kardashian knew OJ Simpson was guilty, Ludacris gave himself seriously fake CGI abs in his ‘Vitamin D’ music video, Bill O’Reilly may not come back to The O’Reilly Factor after his vacation, and Jaden Smith is using Twitter to find his the next CEO of his .

For all the details, get the full stories from the links below

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles