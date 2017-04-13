Hollywood Has Moved to Coachella for the Weekend. This List of Parties is Proof.

By Radio.com Staff
There have always been parties surrounding the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival but 2017 looks to set a new bar for corporate sponsorship for these unofficial throw-downs.
Goldenvoice, Coachella’s creator, has always and militantly limited the number of corporate sponsors allowed on the festival premises. So, as the festival’s popularity has grown and the number of celebrity concert-goers has turned into a backstage who’s who, corporate America does its best to glom onto the buzz. Apparel companies, magazines, media outlets, beverage companies and retail giants have tapped many of LA’s best party planners to create their own desert bashes, in hopes of attracting young Hollywood. Many have rented huge desert estates in and around Palm Springs, Coachella’s neighboring city.
None of the parties below are sanctioned by the festival itself. To use the Coachella name requires a partnership, and it’s likely that Coachella would prefer to keep their celebrities, beautiful people and other assorted A-listers at their event.
Also, keep in mind that all of the below events are “invite only,” so if you’re not on the list, you most likely won’t be able to get in. On the plus side, if you’re staying in L.A., there will probably be less hipster traffic in town!
1OAK Up&Down
Adidas The Do-Over 2017
Beats By Dre
Bootsy Bellows x McDonald’s Party
Foray’s Desert Oasis x Emily Ratajkowski
Funboy x Smashbox Pool Party
Galore Magazine
Hypebeast Motel
Katy Perry’s Easter Brunch
Livby Coachella Pop-Up
Moschino x Jeremy Scott Party
Mountain Dew Label Motel
Nana Judy x Migos
Neon Carnival 8th Annual
Noisey x Vice x Belvedere Party
NYCult x Playboy
Nylon Midnight Garden Party
Pandora x Charli XCX Indio Invasion
Popsugar Cabana Club
PrettyLittleThings x French Montana
Revolve Festival 2017
The Zoe Report’s ZOEasis
Topshop TOPMAN
Victoria’s Secret Angel Oasis
Winter Bumbleland Kendall + Kylie Jenner
Comments are closed.