Coachella Tiny Print Bands: Car Seat Headrest & Zipper Club

By Sarah Carroll

Tomorrow, thousands of us will make the road trip down the 10 Freeway to the desert for one of the biggest music festivals in the entire world…Coachella!

We can’t wait to check out the entire scene. Sure, you have the opportunity to see major headliners like Lady Gaga, but it’s really so much more than that.

Every morning this week, Carson Daly and Producer Angie are featuring some “tiny print bands,” you know, the ones you can barely make out on the lineup poster.

Carson Daly – Car Seat Headrest

This American indie rock band hails from Leesburg, Virginia, but currently resides in Seattle.

Car Seat Headrest has released 10 studio albums since 2010 and their music has been described as moody, introspective, imaginative, and dynamic.

“They’re not the smallest print, but they’re pretty damn small. Probably next year, another year, the font for this group is going to get a little bit bigger,” said Carson.

You can watch Car Seat Headrest live at Coachella on Saturday, April 15 and April 22.

Producer Angie – Zipper Club

Finally, a local band! LA-based Zipper Club features Mason James on guitar, Lissy Trullie on vocals, and Damar Davis on drums.

A lot of their songs are produced by James Iha from Smashing Pumpkins.

Music blog Noisey described the band’s single “Going The Distance” as “a synth-laced, trench-coat-cinematically-billowing-as-you-run-around-the-city-streets kind indie pop.”

Don’t miss Zipper Club on Friday, April 14 and April 21!

Follow AMP Radio on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram