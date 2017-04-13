Mom Punishes Kids By Making Them Slow Dance In Oversized T-Shirt

April 13, 2017 9:27 AM
By Sarah Carroll

As a kid, there was nothing worse than getting grounded.

No TV, no phone, no friends?! Parents just don’t understand!

But recently, one mom decided to go an entirely different route when she needed to punish her own two children.

She forced them to dance with each other while stuffed inside the same oversized T-shirt! And to make matters worse, she recorded the whole thing on video. This mom is so extra we can’t even handle it!

“I’m gonna make y’all wear the shirt,” the mother threatened off camera. “I’m gonna make y’all hold hands and you’re going to slow dance.”

The two siblings begrudgingly complied, swaying back and forth while avoiding any eye contact.

The hilarious punishment got us thinking about the unique ways our parents used to discipline us.

Which morning show member had a mom who literally removed the door to their bedroom?! Listen below:

