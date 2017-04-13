The BAE Show Presents No Chella

So you’re not going to Coachella huh? No problem! We got hand selected events, shows, parties, & more all happening this weekend in and around Los Angeles!
Friday April 14th
BABY GIRL
In Echo Park
Keep the dance floor steamy with the best lady jams of hip hop and R&B at The Echoplex!
Info & Tickets Here
JUDD APATOW PRESENTS
In West Hollywood
Judd Apatow joins forced with comedic legends Demetri Martin, Maria Bamford, Neal Brennan & more to benefit the ACLU.
Info & Tickets Here
DOUBLE FEATURE
In Mid-City
Watch the cult classics, Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction for the price of one at the beautiful New Beverly Cinema.
Info & Tickets Here
Saturday April 15th
FOR GOODNESS SAKE ART SHOW
In Hollywood
In this group art show at LA LA Land Gallery, all artist have created something that “elicits nothing but pure joy,” so check out some weird vibes and feel good!
Info & Tickets Here
ERIC ANDRE PRESENTS VIBRATIONS
In Little Tokyo
Eric Andrew, Reggie Watts, & more are wonderfully hilarious weirdos that are putting on a movie night inside the Downtown Independent.
Info & Tickets Here
DANCE YOURSELF CLEAN
In Silver Lake
If you want a dance party then head over to The Satellite for a pure dance fest to an array of music that makes you move.
Info & Tickets Here
Sunday April 16th
GUCCI MANE
In Orange County
Watch rapper Gucci Mane hit the stage at The Observatory on his TrapGod Tour with Playboi Carti
Info & Tickets Here
MICHAEL IAN BLACK
In West Hollywood
You know the comedian from VH1 or Wet Hot American Summer, Michael Ian Black is hilarious and performing at The Largo!
Info & Tickets Here
JAZZ NIGHT
In Silver Lake
Angel City and Bootleg Theater unite to present Jazz Night with amazing local big jazz bands in a warehouse style venue.
Info & Tickets Here
CASINO NIGHT
In DTLA
There is a Velcro wall and adult bounce house- what else could you ask for? Oh ya there are also Casino games!
Info & Tickets Here