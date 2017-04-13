The BAE Show Presents No Chella

So you’re not going to Coachella huh? No problem! We got hand selected events, shows, parties, & more all happening this weekend in and around Los Angeles!

Friday April 14th

BABY GIRL

In Echo Park

Keep the dance floor steamy with the best lady jams of hip hop and R&B at The Echoplex!

JUDD APATOW PRESENTS

In West Hollywood

Judd Apatow joins forced with comedic legends Demetri Martin, Maria Bamford, Neal Brennan & more to benefit the ACLU.

DOUBLE FEATURE

In Mid-City

Watch the cult classics, Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction for the price of one at the beautiful New Beverly Cinema.

Saturday April 15th

FOR GOODNESS SAKE ART SHOW

In Hollywood

In this group art show at LA LA Land Gallery, all artist have created something that “elicits nothing but pure joy,” so check out some weird vibes and feel good!

ERIC ANDRE PRESENTS VIBRATIONS

In Little Tokyo

Eric Andrew, Reggie Watts, & more are wonderfully hilarious weirdos that are putting on a movie night inside the Downtown Independent.

DANCE YOURSELF CLEAN

In Silver Lake

If you want a dance party then head over to The Satellite for a pure dance fest to an array of music that makes you move.

Sunday April 16th

GUCCI MANE

In Orange County

Watch rapper Gucci Mane hit the stage at The Observatory on his TrapGod Tour with Playboi Carti

MICHAEL IAN BLACK

In West Hollywood

You know the comedian from VH1 or Wet Hot American Summer, Michael Ian Black is hilarious and performing at The Largo!

JAZZ NIGHT

In Silver Lake

Angel City and Bootleg Theater unite to present Jazz Night with amazing local big jazz bands in a warehouse style venue.

CASINO NIGHT

In DTLA

There is a Velcro wall and adult bounce house- what else could you ask for? Oh ya there are also Casino games!

