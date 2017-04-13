Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Shia LaBeouf Moved To A Cabin In Finland

Some people just wish they could live in a cabin away from all civilization, Shia LaBeouf has gone and done it.

For Shia’s latest art project, he’s spending an undetermined length of time living in an isolated cabin in rural Finland.

The only contact Shia can have with the outside world is responding to text messages sent to him from tourists visiting a museum in Helsinki.

Perez also talked about…Charlie Murphy passed away, Orlando Bloom explained the naked photos that surfaced of him paddleboarding with Katy Perry in Hawaii, Ryan Reynolds responded to Josh Brolin getting cast as a second Marvel character (he’ll play Cable in Deadpool 2), Stephen Belafonte says his ex is trying to extort money from him, Nelly Furtado wants everyone to know she’s single and ready to date, Survivor contestant Zeke Smith was outted as trans by another contestant, and Jude Law is going to play a young Dumbledore in the next ‘Fantastic Beasts’ sequel.

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles