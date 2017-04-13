The BAE Show Artist Spotlight: Frank Ocean, Jay Z, & Tyler The Creator

April 13, 2017 1:00 PM
Filed Under: Biking, blonde, Frank Ocean, Jay-Z, The Bae Show, Tyler The Creator

By Desiree Bibayan 

When Frank Ocean comes back, he comes back hard. Listen to Frank team up with his favorite boys on The BAE Show this Sunday 9pm!

Frank Ocean went from being MIA to uncontrollably, or possibly premeditatedly, pouring out new music. His long awaited album release of Blonde was welcomed with open arms by critics and fans alike but even with his fresh release, he has dropped tracks with Calvin Harris, Migos, and now Tyler the Creator and Jay Z. Frank and Tyler go back to the Odd Future Days when the young artists were just starting out and shook the rap scene. Frank has a history with Beyonce & Jay so this collab makes sense yet it’s still a surprise. Frank’s collab work tends to be in the background of master pieces as a writer or utterly beautiful background vocals, but this time Jay Z and Tyler takes a back seat while Frank is the star.

