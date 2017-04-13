WATCH: Glass-Bottom Pool Hovers 500 Feet Over Houston

April 13, 2017 7:06 AM
Filed Under: heights, Houston, pool

By Sarah Carroll

Are you brave enough to swim in this glass-bottom rooftop pool?

A luxury apartment building in downtown Houston has officially gone viral for its cantilevered glass-bottomed infinity pool, part of which hangs off the 43rd floor — yup, that’s 500 feet in the air!

The five and a half-inch-thick plexiglass bottom provides a truly unique view of the city, but it’s not for the faint of heart!

It’s not only the tallest pool in Texas, but it’s also the first “sky pool” in the entire state.

Unfortunately, the pool is not open to the public. You must be a resident of Market Square Tower…or make friends with someone who is!

Check out footage of the pool below:

Follow AMP Radio on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

 

More from Carson Daly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From New Music, Music News, Concerts, Gossip - 97.1 AMP RADIO

Mornings with Carson Daly
Interviews
97.1 Seconds With

Listen Live