WATCH: Glass-Bottom Pool Hovers 500 Feet Over Houston

By Sarah Carroll

Are you brave enough to swim in this glass-bottom rooftop pool?

A luxury apartment building in downtown Houston has officially gone viral for its cantilevered glass-bottomed infinity pool, part of which hangs off the 43rd floor — yup, that’s 500 feet in the air!

The five and a half-inch-thick plexiglass bottom provides a truly unique view of the city, but it’s not for the faint of heart!

It’s not only the tallest pool in Texas, but it’s also the first “sky pool” in the entire state.

Unfortunately, the pool is not open to the public. You must be a resident of Market Square Tower…or make friends with someone who is!

Check out footage of the pool below:

Follow AMP Radio on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram