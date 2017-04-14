Coachella Tiny Print Bands: Grace Mitchell & Banks

By Sarah Carroll

Coachella is known for booking some of the biggest artists in the world — Radiohead, Lady Gaga, Lorde, and Kendrick Lamar will all be there.

But as we officially kick off Weekend 1 today, Producer Angie and Booker are taking some time to spotlight a few of the lesser-known singers, bands, and DJs on the lineup.

It’s a little segment we like to call Coachella Tiny Print Bands.

Producer Angie – Grace Mitchell

This 19-year-old singer was born and raised in Portland, Oregon.

“She was obviously heavily influenced by 90’s women,” Producer Angie said.

Grace plays the keys, drums, guitar…she does it all!

Watch Grace Mitchell at Coachella on Sunday, April 16 and April 23.

Booker – Banks

Okay, so Booker cheated a little. Banks isn’t really THAT tiny…but we wouldn’t call her mainstream either. Let’s just say she’s medium print!

Banks is a singer-songwriter from right here in Orange County. Her sound has been compared to that of Ellie Goulding, The Weeknd, and Aaliyah.

Don’t miss Banks take the stage on Friday, April 14 (today!) and April 21.

