Check out a Scrapped Verse from Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Pride’

By Abby Hassler

Soon after Kendrick Lamar dropped DAMN., Top Dawg Entertainment co-president Terrence “Punch” Henderson revealed a lost verse from the album’s track “Pride” on social media.

The photo shows a sheet of notebook paper, with the lyrics written in red ink, which looks to be the same font color as the title on the record’s cover.

For his caption, Punch wrote, “Ok. N—-s wanna post they best Kdot pics cause the album out. How about this pic I got from Dot of a lost verse for the song PRIDE. Haaaaa. Yea. #stunt #idontdoitforthegramidoitforwellidodoitforthegram #lol #youfeelsometypeofwaythenaaaaahhhhhhaaaaa #yea”

Here are the lost “Pride” lyrics:

“Pride is my biggest sin

I tried to fight it but I never win

Lay’n myself down in the beds I made

Karma is always knockin with capital K’s

It started when I was toss’n my life in the sand

Cross’n the street, momma don’t you hold my hand

Time revealing itself

My ways are magnified

Same patterns requiring that I never camouflaged

Looking at me in shock you found my identity

Asking yourself do I have room 4 empathy

Everything is subject 2 change

But not me”

Check out the post below: