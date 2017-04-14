Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Harry Styles Maybe Wrote A Song About Taylor Swift

Who expected Swifties to go crazy when Harry Styles released the track details for his debut album?

The cause of their excitement is the album’s eighth track ‘Ever Since New York’. Swifties think it’s a direct reference to ‘Welcome To New York’, the opening track on Taylor’s 1989 album.

Harry Styles fans remain divided about whether or not Taylor and Harry ever actually dated, but if they did, it would’ve happened when their schedules had them stationed in NYC at the same time.

The truth about Harry Styles’ track will be revealed when his self-titled album drops May 12, 2017.

Perez also talked about…Carrie Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd paid tribute to her mom at Stars Wars Celebration, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck officially filed for divorce, Anthony Weiner’s wife wants $2 million for a tell-all book deal, Kendrick Lamar dropped his album ‘DAMN’, Harry Styles’ fans are worried because his debut single isn’t even charting in the Top 50, Real Housewives Live tour was cancelled, Caitlyn Jenner started drama with Ellen DeGeneres, the original writers of ‘Coming To America’ will work on the sequel.

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles