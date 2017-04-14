Win Tickets to Knott’s Boysenberry Festival All Weekend Long

Knott’s Berry Farm is the birthplace of THE Boysenberry and each spring, Knott’s celebrates the flavorful berry and it historic roots during the Knott’s Boysenberry Festival, April 1 – April 23. The 23-day food festival features countless, one-of-a-kind boysenberry inspired dishes, drinks and more, plus live entertainment, and fun the whole family will love!

Listen to AMP Radio during the hours listed below all weekend long to win tickets!

Friday 10a, 12p, 1p, 2p, 4p, 5p, 6p, 7p, 8p, 10p

Saturday 7a, 9a, 10a, 11a, 1p, 2p, 3p, 5p, 6p, 7p, 9p, 11p

Sunday 8a, 9a, 10a, 12p, 1p, 2p, 3p, 4p, 5p, 6p, 8p, 11p

