Best Activities To Do This Week In Los Angeles – April 17

Watch The Dodgers Vs. Diamondbacks Game
Dodger Stadium
1000 Vin Scully Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(866) 363-4377
www.dodgers.com
Dodger baseball opened earlier this month and is in full swing. Pitcher Brandon McCarthy is back in action, as the boys in blue take on the Arizona Diamondbacks. Grab a beer, a Dodger Dog, and enjoy the game at 7:10pm.
Celebrate Tax Day With Specials
Various Locations
www.theatricum.com
Tax Day doesn’t have to be all bad. Bars and restaurants around the city are easing the pain with food and drink specials, like Whisper Restaurant and Lounge’s April 18th 18-cent martini special (with purchase of entree). Boneyard Bistro is also celebrating the end of Tax Season with half off beer and wine, while over at TART they’re offering a 2-for-1 special on all beer and house wines. For additional specials, visit out full list of the Best Tax Day Specials In Los Angeles.
Celebrate National Canadian Film Day
The Cinefamily
611 N. Fairfax Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90036
www.cinefamily.com
Today is National Canadian Film Day, and the Consulate General of Canada in L.A. is celebrating with a free marathon of Canadian films in partnership with The Cinefamily and USC’s School of Cinematic Arts. Four films directed by our neighbors to the north begin screening at 2:30pm, honoring the distinct impact Canadian filmmakers have had on Hollywood. Canadian food and libations will be served during the free, all day marathon.
16th Annual Dance Media Film Festival Opening Night
UCLA’s Royce Hall
340 Royce Dr.
Los Angeles, CA 90095
www.dancecamerawest.org
Today is the first of seven days showcasing forms of dance ranging from modern to tap, hip-hop to ballet, through various film and live performances. Opening Night features International Shorts, with a live performance by The Seaweed Sisters. The festival continues this week and next with a Celebration of UCLA Dance: 1962-2017, Featured Documentaries, screenings that include a West Coast Premiere, a Family Film Day, and sunset performances and film screenings on the Santa Monica Pier.
Charles Phoenix: Southern Californialand
Union Station
888 N. Alameda St.
Los Angeles, CA 90012
www.unionstationla.com
So-called Ambassador of Americana, Charles Phoenix, is bringing Angelenos along on his exploration of SoCal’s undiscovered and underrated architectural gems from the past and present. The “King of Retro” shows off his keen expertise of all things Southern California, from spage-age drive-ins, to coffee shops and bowling alleys, in the most entertaining slideshow you’ll ever see. Admission is free, with seating on a first-come, first-served basis.
Celebrate Earth Day with “Wild for the Planet”
Los Angeles Zoo
5333 Zoo Dr.
Los Angeles, CA 90027
(323) 644-4200
www.lazoo.org
The L.A. Zoo is honoring Earth Day with the kick off of their annual Wild for the Planet celebration. Starting today, and running through Endangered Species Day (May 19), the zoo points a spotlight on the importance of protecting the environment and its creatures. In addition to an Earth Day Education Station, various activities like games, giveaways, acrobatic show, interactive puppet shows, and a vendor-filled Earth Expo will also take place.
Los Angeles Times’ 22nd Annual Festival of Books
University of Southern California
Los Angeles, CA
events.latimes.com
Bookworms get ready for the largest literary festival in the nation, as the Annual Festival of Books returns to the USC campus in downtown L.A. Authors and celebrity guests like Bryan Cranston, Dave Grohl, Kelly Oxford, and Nancy Silverton are just a few of the names on this year’s roster. Ten outdoor stages will feature everything from cooking to poetry, while Center Theatre Group performs songs from “Into the Woods,” a street-art-style mural is created, and hundreds of exhibitors offer books and merchandise for sale.
See “The Cat in the Hat”
The Broad Stage
1310 11th St.
Santa Monica, CA 90401
(310) 434-3200
www.thebroadstage.com
Everyone’s favorite fictional cat is coming to life at The Broad Stage in a special CHILDSPLAY production of Dr. Seuss’ “The Cat in the Hat”. Based on Seuss’ original illustrations, this 2014 revival features sets and costumes straight out of the book, and tells the tale of that fateful rainy day when Sally and her brother met a most mischievous cat adorned in a red and white hat. Well intentioned fun turns into messy chaos, in this classic loved by kids and adults alike.