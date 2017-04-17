Blake Shelton Drops Hints About His ‘Voice’ Comeback Artist

By Sarah Carroll

Tonight, The Voice live playoffs kick off with Teams Blake Shelton and Alicia Keys.

Each of their five remaining artists will perform tonight, along with a special comeback artist they eliminated earlier this season.

Related: Blake Shelton Takes Gwen Stefani & Kids on Helicopter Ride

“When I had to let [this person] go, I knew I was going to catch some flak for and I did,” Shelton told Carson Daly on 97.1 AMP Radio. “It was one of those times where it’s like, ‘Ah, I don’t really want to look at Twitter, but it’s kind of funny at the same time.’ So, I looked and people were just like, ‘You idiot! I’m never watching the show! You suck! …And so does Carson!’”

“I knew I was bringing this person back and it’s been a lot of fun to watch people freak out,” he added.

Shelton is particularly excited for the live shows, mostly because one of his fellow coaches is infamous for having a weak bladder!

“Nobody on the Earth drinks as much as me and you, but nobody pees more than Adam!…It’s impossible to get on a roll. I mean, we could get so much done if he would just wear, what do you wear? [Adult diaper], he needs one of those.”

In addition to The Voice, Shelton will be performing at several country music festivals throughout the spring and summer. It’s been two years since he headlined at Stagecoach and while he’s impressed with how massive the entire operation has become, he has other plans this time around.

“Not doing Stagecoach. I’ll probably be drinking beer,” he joked. “It’s unbelievable and it drives me crazy. What if I decided to start a festival, literally in the desert, the middle of nowhere, nobody would come! Who was the person that knew somehow that, ‘Oh, we’ll pop up a stage out here,’ and millions of people will come here?”

Follow AMP Radio on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram