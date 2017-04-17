Carson Daly Mornings Recaps Coachella Weekend 1

By Sarah Carroll

Weekend 1 of Coachella has officially come to an end and you best believe 97.1 AMP Radio was there for all the incredible performances and surprise guests!

Our morning show social media correspondent Ophi spent the entire weekend in the desert and couldn’t wait to recap her favorite moments.

Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, Migos, Lorde, Hans Zimmer…Coachella really had something for everyone this year.

Take a listen to Ophi’s Weekend 1 highlights below:

