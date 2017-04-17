Kendrick Lamar Performs DAMN. Tracks, Brings Out Guests at Coachella

By Abby Hassler

After debuting his latest studio album Friday, Kendrick Lamar took the Coachella stage Sunday night (April 16) for a headlining set.

Related: LeBron James Jams Out to Kendrick Lamar’s New Album

The rapper’s show included some of his new tracks, including “DNA,” “ELEMENT,” “LUST,” “XXX,” “HUMBLE” and “GOD.”

During the concert, Travis Scott joined Lamar on stage to perform “goosebumps,” the collaboration from Birds in the trap Sing McKnight. After, Schoolboy Q showed up to perform “That Part,” while Future served as Lamar’s hype man during “Mask Off.”

Check out a clip of the performance below: