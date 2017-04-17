Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Survivor Contestant Fired For Outing Contestant As Trans

April 17, 2017 12:13 PM By Perez Hilton's Daily Update
Filed Under: Ben Affleck, Carrie Fisher, Carson Daly, Coachella, Coachella 2017, Demi Lovato, Drake, Harry Styles, Jennifer Garner, Lady Gaga, Lauren Jauregui, Lorde, Meghan Markle, Perez Hilton, Perez Hilton's Daily Update, Prince harry, Radiohead, Sam Hunt, Saturday Nigh Live, Selena Gomez, SNL, Star Wars, Survivor, The Weeknd, Tori Spelling, Ty Dolla $ign

What happens on reality TV….gets broadcast to the whole world and can definitely impact your life after the show!

That’s what Jeff Varner learned after the ‘Survivor: Game Changers’ episode aired in which he outed a fellow contestant as transgender.

As a result, Jeff was fired from his new job as a real estate agent. His employer was quick to cut ties after the episode aired, only seventeen days after Jeff Varner joined their company.

Varner was wildly criticized for his decision to out the contestant and has since apologized through social media stating, “outing someone is assault.”

Perez also talked about…The Weeknd and Selena Gomez were seen making out all over Coachella, Drake called The Madison Club the ‘most offensive’ for allegedly racial profiling, Lady Gaga surprised Coachella with her new song ‘The Cure’, Radiohead’s Coachella performance was marred by sound issues, Lorde previewed tracks from her upcoming album at Coachella, Sam Hunt got married, Demi Lovato settled a copyright infringement lawsuit with Sleigh Bells, Carrie Fisher will only appear in The Last Jedi, Harry Styles performed on SNL, the IRS drained Tori Spelling’s bank account, Ty Dolla $ign and Lauren Juaregui might be dating, Prince Harry visited Meghan Markle in Toronto for Easter, and Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are definitely going forward with their divorce.

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles

 

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles

