This Week in Sports: Jackie Immortalized

by Brian Bernstein

NFL:

Dan Rooney, the son of Pittsburgh Steelers founded Art Rooney, died last week at the age of 84. Dan took over as chairman of the Steelers in the 1960s and oversaw six NFL championships, including four in six years in the 70s. In 1974, he selected what is considered the greatest draft class of all time that included four future Hall of Famers, Lynn Swann, Jack Lambert, John Stallworth and Mike Webster.

Not only was he considered one of the greatest team organizers of all time, and a Hall of Famer himself, his most noteworthy accomplishment was establishing the Rooney Rule in 2003. The Rooney Rule states that every NFL franchise must interview minority candidates for head coaching and senior football operation positions.

Rooney touched the lives of many and did so much good for the NFL. He will forever be missed.

The Bay Area woke up in “Beastmode.” No, no you didn’t. You were just dreaming of Beastmode. Yes, a rumor is better than nothing, and the potential news of former Seattle Seahawks star running back Marshawn Lynch contemplating a come back and rocking the black and silver is pretty cool. But, slow your roll, as of now it’s still all talk. Seattle would have to agree to trade him before anything can happen. Keep those fingers crossed Raiders Nation.

In a land full of beasts, the most harden beast of all, ex-New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez, who is serving a life sentence for the murder of Odin Lloyd, was found not guilty of 1st degree murder chargers for the murders of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado. However, he will get an additional four to five years added for gun possession. I hope you love the color orange Hernandez.

Baby Manning, Eli that is, the New York Giants, and an equipment manager have been accused of knowingly providing false game-worn artifacts to memorabilia collectors. An email turned over by Eli states that the three parties knew exactly what they were doing and the collector is hoping for restitution. Not a good look for the First Family of football, the Manning’s.

NBA:

The first weekend of the NBA Playoffs is over, and it’s shaping up to be a great first round. We saw two upsets, the Bucks beating the Raptors behind Giannis Antetokounmpo’s (the Greek Freak) 28 points and the Bulls charging the Celtics. Then, the Pacers pushed the Cavaliers to the brink of defeat to open up the playoffs. For the first time in years the playoffs look like they’ll be competitive from the start, and not just the later rounds.

Boston Celtics star point guard Isaiah Thomas played game one Sunday and had a game high 33 points despite losing his little sister, Chyna (22), Saturday in a car crash. We wish you and your family all the best during this tough time.

I though “zen” and “melo” went hand and hand? I guess everything’s different in the Big Apple. Phil Jackson (a.k.a Zen Master), the Knicks general manager, has added more fuel to the fire when he stated that star player Carmelo Anthony would be better off somewhere else. The Knicks have not been able to win with him, but not because of Melo. Jackson has failed to put a formidable team around the all-star and now would love it more than ever if Melo would just agree to terms on a trade so the Knicks can move on. He has a no-trade clause in his contract.

Playoff scores here.

MLB:

The Dodgers unveiled their very first statue Saturday afternoon, and it only seemed fitting that the most influential baseball player of all time, Jackie Robinson, received this monumental honor. The statue shows one of his most iconic plays, him sliding into home after stealing the base in the World Series. Jackie is an American hero and helped pave the way for equality in many aspects of the world. I wonder if this is the action of Magic Johnson following the Lakers footsteps in their statue museum in front of Staples Center. I hear there are plans for a Vin Scully statue. Please be true.

Despite the hot start, the Angels have dropped five straight and were swept in Kansas City by the Royals this weekend. Mike Trout saw his streak of reaching base safely in 18 straight games, spanning back to last season, end Sunday and the Halos look to rebound Monday against the Houston Astros.

NHL:

Ok, this might be an overreaction to a few sub-par seasons, but the Los Angeles Kings fired their general manager, Dean Lombardi, and head coach Darryl Sutter last week after they failed to make the playoffs. Lombardi and Sutter were two of the main reasons the Kings won their first two Stanley Cup Championships in franchise history, 2011-12 and 2013-14, however, after three unsuccessful seasons, the Kings decided to make some changes and promoted Luc Robitaille and Rob Blake and will search for a coach after the season ends.