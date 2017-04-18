Coachella Attendee Accused Of Stealing 100+ Phones At Music Festival

INDIO (CBSLA.com) — A suspected pickpocket faced charges Monday for allegedly stealing more than 100 cell phones at this weekend’s Coachella music festival.

Police say Reinaldo De Jesus Henao was arrested Friday at the Empire Polo Club on suspicion of grand theft and possession of stolen property.

Several people noticed their phones were missing during the festivities and activated the Find My Phone app, which led the victims to Henao, according to Indio police.

He was detained by event security until police arrived and found Henao with a backpack contained over 100 phones, police said.

All the phones were either returned to their rightful owners or turned over to the lost and found area at the concert site, police said.

