Coachella Tiny Print Bands: Classixx & Twin Peaks

By Sarah Carroll

Are you going to Coachella Weekend 2?

Friday will be here before you know it, so you better start planning which acts you want to see ASAP!

One of the best parts about Coachella is discovering new artists and bands you’ve never been exposed to, which is why Carson Daly and Producer Angie have chosen to feature several of these “Tiny Print Bands” over the past week.

Check out today’s picks below!

Carson Daly – Classixx

This DJ duo is based out of Los Angeles and they go way, way back.

The childhood friends went to middle school and high school together, but they didn’t collaborate musically until their early twenties.

Classixx’ most recent album featured guest appearances by Passion Pit, T-Pain, and De Lux.

Don’t miss Classixx at Coachella on Saturday, April 22.

Producer Angie – Twin Peaks

This Chicago band is a mix of 60’s garage rock and 2010’s garage punk sound.

The five-man band teamed up in 2010 when they were all in high school.

In 2013, they released their debut album. Sunken was recorded using just two condenser microphones and the macOS program GarageBand. What a difference a few years makes because now they’re performing at one of the biggest musical festivals in the entire world!

Set aside some time on Sunday, April 23 to see Twin Peaks.

