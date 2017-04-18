Dr. Pepper Surprises College Student With Her Own Soda Fountain

By Sarah Carroll

Ask and you shall receive!

Kansas State college student Claire Daniels loves herself some Dr. Pepper. Back in December, she sent out a harmless tweet about how much she was craving the soda.

I really just need to have a Dr Pepper fountain installed in my house. That would probably be cheaper than how much I spend on it currently😂 — Claire Daniels (@MsClaireDaniels) December 17, 2016

Now five months later, Dr. Pepper pulled out all the stops to make her wish come true. The company surprised Daniels with a six-foot tall fountain that can hold up to five gallons of the drink!

@drpepper just rewarded a @KState student with a "Dr. Pepper Fountain" after she tweeted the desire to have one installed pic.twitter.com/F60YVLWvSr — James Ryan (@JamesKSNT) April 13, 2017

Drinking Dr. Pepper from an outdoor fountain doesn’t sound that appetizing, so the company also hooked Claire up with 1,200 cans of the sweet stuff.

“I am still kind of in awe…It was just kind of a joke tweet, but here we are,” Daniels told The Wichita Eagle. “I think it’s awesome. I’m really excited. It’s kind of crazy to think one tweet could make this happen.”

A spokesperson for Dr. Pepper said, “We are always monitoring social media to see what our fans are saying about us and how they are expressing their love for Dr. Pepper. She had a really creative tweet about just needing a Dr. Pepper fountain installed at her house. She thought that would make her life easier based on the amount she was drinking. We put our own creative spin on it by building an actual fountain, not the one she might expect, and throwing her a party.”

