Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Carmelo Anthony and La La Separate Among Cheating Rumors

April 18, 2017 11:08 AM By Perez Hilton's Daily Update
Carmelo Anthony and his wife La La are separating and it’s all because of another woman!

The New York Knicks player and former VJ’s marriage was already going through a rough period, but then Carmelo’s side chick came forward saying she’s six months pregnant and wants him to help cover medical expenses.

Although they are separating, Carmelo and La La have not officially filed for divorce.

Perez also talked about…Drake might’ve gotten an Instagram model pregnant, Ty Dolla $ign’s ex sent a tweet that alleges he cheated on her with Lauren Jauregui, Orlando Bloom is casually rebouding with Nina Dobrev, Odell Beckham Jr and Amber Rose spark romance rumors at Coachella, Prince Harry is taking Meghan Markle to a Pippa Middleton’s wedding, Chris Brown was accused of punching a photographer, Baywatch’s Jeremy Jackson will serve less than a year in jail for stabbing his ex-girlfriend, Glenn Beck is countersuing Tomi Lahren, Lady Gaga is filming scenes for ‘A Star Is Born’ at Coachella, and Vin Diesel and The Rock made up in time to announce another Fast & Furious movie will happen.

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles

