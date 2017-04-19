It’s Coldplay Vs. Coldplay for Prestigious Songwriting Award

By Hayden Wright

As if going up against Adele for an award isn’t hard enough, Coldplay now have to go up against themselves. Great Britain’s prestigious Igor Novello Awards for songwriting have announced their 2017 nominees, and the Most Performed Work category features three nominees: “When We Were Young” by Adele, “Hymn for the Weekend” by Coldplay and “Adventure of a Lifetime” by Coldplay.

Related: Ed Sheeran, Jess Glynne, and More Score Igor Novello Nominations

The other categories are less confusing. The Album Award nominees are Love & Hate by Michael Kiwanuka, Skeleton Tree by Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds and The Dreaming Room by Laura Mvula. In the Best Contemporary Song category, Mura Masa’s “Love$ick” (feat. A$AP Rocky) will face off against Skepta’s “Man” and NEIKED’s “Sexual” (feat. Dyo).

The soundtracks for High-Rise, Kubo and the Two Strings and My Scientology Movie were recognized for Best Original Film Score. In the Best Song Musically and Lyrically category, Kiwanuka’s “Black Man in a White World” is honored alongside “Overcome” by Mvula (feat. Nile Rodgers) and “Telomere” by Mystery Jets.

The awards take place on May 18, and announcements for Songwriter of the Year, International Achievement, Lifetime Achievement, Outstanding Song Collection and Outstanding Contribution to British Music are still to come.