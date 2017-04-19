Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: MTV Is Bringing TRL Back…For Real!

Noooo we’re not being Punk’d! MTV is reincarnating the show that defined music television of the late 90’s and early 2000’s.

The new show called ‘MTV Live’ debuts on June 12, AKA just in time for summer break!

Although they haven’t announced who will host the show, it will be broadcasting from the same studio above Time Square where it all began. This time, the studio is TWICE as big. MTV also promises the show will be about more than just music.

Perez also talked about…Aaron Hernandez committed suicide in prison after being acquitted of murder charges, Prince’s first posthumous song has been released and an album is on the way, Scottie and Larsa Pippen tried to make their marriage work but are continuing with their divorce, Kid Rock is engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Hilary Duff is back with her ex Jason Walsh, Amber Heard’s dad says she’s billionaire Elon Musk and plans to marry him, Brook Power is Playboy’s first Native American Playmate of the year, George H W Bush was hospitalized for pneumonia, Richard Simmons was hospitalized for severe indigestion, another woman has accused Bill O’Reilly of sexual harassment and he may not return to FOX News after his vacation, Sofia Vergara’s ex Nick Loeb is still fighting over her embryos in court, People Magazine named Julia Roberts the most beautiful woman in the world for the fifth time, and Starbucks debuted their Unicorn Frappuccino.

For all the details, get the full stories from the links below

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles