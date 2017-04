by Crystal Zahler

Just think you’re heading to pick up some cute new shoes and clothes designed by your fave artist, like Rihanna, and BAM she is right there. In. The. Flesh.

Fashion Icon, Music Legend and now add Cashier to her many titles 😍😂 #Rihanna #FENTYxPUMA 🎀💕 A post shared by Ivan Andre (@inwithivan) on Apr 18, 2017 at 9:03pm PDT

Well Rihanna made lots of fans dreams come true when she decided to start cashiering at her Fenty X Puma Pop-Up yesterday!

She's just the best .. humble #fentyxpuma A post shared by Robyn follows• (@sade_s2_riri) on Apr 18, 2017 at 8:05pm PDT

Luckily, the pop-up is also open today at Milk Studios in LA!

Go check it out. Who knows, she might come back for round 2!